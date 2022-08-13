IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.97 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

