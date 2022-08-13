IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Farfetch by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.