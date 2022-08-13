IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIO by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 246,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 228,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

