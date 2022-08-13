IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.15 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

