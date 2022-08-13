IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after buying an additional 413,713 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after buying an additional 406,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 642,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,012,000 after buying an additional 213,309 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

