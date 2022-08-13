IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.