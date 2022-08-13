Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 438.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 658.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $39,680,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 365.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

PXD opened at $232.95 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

