IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,238 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $41.47 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 2,530.12%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

