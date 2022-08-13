Drystone LLC Sells 5,861 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Drystone LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.2% of Drystone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 254,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 106.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

