Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 2.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.