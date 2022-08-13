SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 797,719 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 51.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

