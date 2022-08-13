SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.
NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.06.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
