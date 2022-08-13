Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Beauty Health stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.