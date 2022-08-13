Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $170,936.66 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.