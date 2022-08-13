Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Sells $169,942.50 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.