Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Sells $169,942.50 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of WSC stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
