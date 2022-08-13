Scott R. Lewis Sells 2,558 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

HIG opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,935,000 after buying an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 942.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 49,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

