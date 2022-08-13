John M. Sparby Sells 4,691 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
R1 RCM Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.