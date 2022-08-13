John M. Sparby Sells 4,691 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.23, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

