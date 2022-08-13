DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Purchases $164,400.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $57.64 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

