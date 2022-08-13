DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Director Purchases $164,400.00 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DT Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $57.64 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80.
DT Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
