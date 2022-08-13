eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $744,428,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $18.20 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $55.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $52,988,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $11,601,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after buying an additional 528,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

