Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $119,145.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

