Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells $149,712.96 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $149,712.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

