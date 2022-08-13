PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $151,486.16 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $151,486.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.90. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

