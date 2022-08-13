Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Buys $162,500.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $114.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

