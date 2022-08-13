Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Buys $162,500.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BAND stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $114.06.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
