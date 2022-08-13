Dennis B. Maier Sells 5,762 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Up 4.4 %

AORT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

