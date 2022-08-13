Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells $134,310.96 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DVAX opened at $16.34 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,290,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

