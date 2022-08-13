Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells $134,310.96 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of DVAX opened at $16.34 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
