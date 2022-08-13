Robert Toy Sells 4,000 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP Plus stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $825.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

