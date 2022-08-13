Warren Gouk Sells 17,226 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,108,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $482,328.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,200.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

