Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $146,500.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,995,593 shares in the company, valued at $161,085,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83 and a beta of -0.08.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.