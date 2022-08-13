Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Sells $141,282.90 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

MNTV opened at $7.77 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $21,688,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 1,245,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,326,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the first quarter worth about $13,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Momentive Global

MNTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

