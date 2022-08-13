Truist Financial Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $65.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

APP stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

