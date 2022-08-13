Truist Financial Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $65.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.4 %

APP stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.