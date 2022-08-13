Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

APRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Blue Apron Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of APRN opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Apron

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

