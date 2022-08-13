Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $777.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,309,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 171,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

