Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

ARMK opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

