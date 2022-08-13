Oppenheimer Lowers BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.12.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.