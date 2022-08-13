Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.08.

BC stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

