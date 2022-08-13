Susquehanna Boosts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $30.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of BE opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $987,004. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

