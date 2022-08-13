Credit Suisse Group Boosts Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Price Target to $142.00

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AXON opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

