Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Saul Centers stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. Saul Centers has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 138.01%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

