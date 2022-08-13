ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $255.00 at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.80 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $293.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total value of $455,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $14,129,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

