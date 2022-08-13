ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

SWAV stock opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.04 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $293.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $217,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,438 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

