Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latham Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $890.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 243,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Latham Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $651,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Latham Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.