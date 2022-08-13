SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Cut to $94.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

SWTX opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 470,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

