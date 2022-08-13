Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Oppenheimer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

SYRS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

