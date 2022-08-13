HC Wainwright Trims Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Target Price to $23.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

