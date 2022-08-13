HC Wainwright Trims Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Target Price to $23.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Protara Therapeutics Price Performance
TARA stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
Featured Stories
