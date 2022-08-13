TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.11.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.54. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in TaskUs by 72.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 94.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

