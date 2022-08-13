TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.11.
TaskUs Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ TASK opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.54. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in TaskUs by 72.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 94.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
