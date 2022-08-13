Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s current price.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $140.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -1.05. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha Teknova

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 720,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 76,139 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 41.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

