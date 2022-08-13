Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.41 million and a P/E ratio of 188.00. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,060,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 881,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

