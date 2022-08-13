NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Up 13.7%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 15,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 894,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

