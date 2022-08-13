E Marie Mckee Sells 1,589 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $110.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

