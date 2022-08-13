WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Up 13.2% on Earnings Beat

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was up 13.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 1,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 164,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -0.45.

WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

