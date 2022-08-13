StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth $471,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

